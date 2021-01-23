HEIDI (HDI) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 254.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 143.2% against the dollar. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a total market capitalization of $11,997.83 and $213.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.