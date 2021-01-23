Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HELE opened at $234.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.43. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

