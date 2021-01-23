Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Tops $119,910.62

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $119,910.62 and approximately $88.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,289,038 coins and its circulating supply is 31,153,117 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.