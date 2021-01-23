Hellenic Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $624,936.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $77.36 million and $624,936.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00430361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

