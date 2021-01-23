HelloGold Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $277,619.23 and $509.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.69 or 0.00654252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.95 or 0.04350438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017846 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HGT is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

