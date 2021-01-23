Helpico (HELP) Trading Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 32% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,619.28 and $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helpico has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00125160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00283370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040386 BTC.

