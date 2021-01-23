Helpico Price Down 24.2% This Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Helpico has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,522.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00057603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00127668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078937 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00280548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040038 BTC.

Helpico Profile