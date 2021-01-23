HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0038

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $996,290.40 and $1,935.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,165.94 or 0.99582755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,299,050 coins and its circulating supply is 260,163,900 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.