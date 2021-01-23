Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,443.20

Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,443.20 and traded as high as $1,459.50. Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) shares last traded at $1,452.50, with a volume of 3,605 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £307.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,443.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,326.13.

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

