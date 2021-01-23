Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $22.58 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $541.76 million, a P/E ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.