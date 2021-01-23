HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $787,448.61 and approximately $4,177.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00073381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00717587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.39 or 0.04452529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017783 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

