Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.76

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.76 and traded as high as $18.01. Heron Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 788,859 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,717,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 216.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after buying an additional 1,102,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after buying an additional 569,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 337,721 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.