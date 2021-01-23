HeroNode Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $143,437.70 and approximately $19.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.10 or 0.00663889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.87 or 0.04308118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018113 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

