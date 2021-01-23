Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading Down 78.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 78.8% against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $257,421.77 and approximately $6.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00631343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.04313716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.