Hi Mutual Society Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $259,757.91 and $6.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 82.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00702905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.86 or 0.04442590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.