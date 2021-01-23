HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $170.42

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.42 and traded as low as $167.30. HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at $167.40, with a volume of 3,057,180 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 171.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.42. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 62.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.30%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

