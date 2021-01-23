Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $107,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. FBN Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.02 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $372,476.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at $406,495.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,256,590 shares of company stock worth $88,515,792. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

