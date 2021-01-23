Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,374 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $213.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average is $187.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

