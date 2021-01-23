Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 38.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.