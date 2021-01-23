Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DT opened at $45.07 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.