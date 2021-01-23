Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,012,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $316.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.08 and a 200 day moving average of $244.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $317.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

