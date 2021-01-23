Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,117,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

