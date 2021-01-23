Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $607,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,177.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $25,000.

VSS opened at $125.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $126.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

