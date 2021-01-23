Highland Capital Management LLC Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,845.50.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

