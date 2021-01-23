Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in JD.com by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,228 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $94.91 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

