Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

ZM stock opened at $383.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a PE ratio of 491.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.89.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,526 shares of company stock worth $97,607,863 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

