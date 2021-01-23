Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

