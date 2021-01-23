Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 12,757.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $732.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $726.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $691.24.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.