Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $49,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $222.43. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 165.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

