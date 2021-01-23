Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,432 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $251.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.