Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Grid by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in National Grid by 9.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

