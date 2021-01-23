Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 301,895 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in General Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

