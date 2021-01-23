Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 10,159 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,759,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after buying an additional 163,565 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

F stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

