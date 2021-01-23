Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,482,291.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock worth $168,129,684 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

