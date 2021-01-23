Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

