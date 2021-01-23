Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 332,341 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 99.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 644,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 320,772 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,679,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

