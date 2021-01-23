Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 36,233 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,233 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

YUMC stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

