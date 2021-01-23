Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 41,359 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,359 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

