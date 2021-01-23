Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 971 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.