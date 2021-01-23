Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 9,821 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Zynga by 56.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $500,220.00. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,992,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,137,356. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

