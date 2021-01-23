Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 67,219 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,347 shares of company stock worth $33,068,600. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.78.

NYSE:W opened at $299.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

