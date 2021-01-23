Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,671,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 92,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

