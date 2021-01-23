Hikari Power Ltd Buys 4,830 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.3% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

