Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.27% of Hill-Rom worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after acquiring an additional 478,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 73,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after buying an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.71.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.