HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) & Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Financial Contrast

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HireQuest and Kelly Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and Kelly Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 8.60 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Kelly Services $5.36 billion 0.15 $112.40 million N/A N/A

Kelly Services has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Kelly Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08% Kelly Services -1.70% 5.70% 2.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kelly Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HireQuest beats Kelly Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides temporary staffing and direct-hire placement services across various disciplines, such as corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals, as well as places creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

