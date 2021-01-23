Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.81 on Friday. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

