Hive Achieves Market Cap of $56.75 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Hive has a market capitalization of $56.75 million and $29.44 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000134 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000230 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,438,153 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.