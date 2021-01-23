Hiveterminal Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $560.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $560.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hiveterminal Token

HVN is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

