Hiveterminal Token Price Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $967,824.86 and approximately $940.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

