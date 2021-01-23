Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.72. The company has a market cap of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

